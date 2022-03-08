Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electron Beam Evaporation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings include Saint-Gobain S.A., 3M Company, Abrisa Technologies, Guardian Industries Corporation, Schott Amiran, Essilor International, EuropeTec Groupe, JMT Glass and Huihua Glass Company Ltd and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Electron Beam Evaporation
- Sputtering
Global Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Eyewear
- Electronics
- Solar
- Automotive
Global Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Saint-Gobain S.A.
- 3M Company
- Abrisa Technologies
- Guardian Industries Corporation
- Schott Amiran
- Essilor International
- EuropeTec Groupe
- JMT Glass
- Huihua Glass Company Ltd
- GroGlass
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings Players in Global Market
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/