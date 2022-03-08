Access Controls Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Access control is a way of limiting access to a system or to physical or virtual resources. In computing, access control is a process by which users are granted access and certain privileges to systems, resources or information. In access control systems, users must present credentials before they can be granted access.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Access Controls in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Access Controls Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Access Controls market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Card-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Access Controls include ASSA ABLOY, Dormakaba, Honeywell Security, Johnson Controls, Allegion, Identiv, Nedap, Suprema and Bosch Security, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Access Controls companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Access Controls Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Access Controls Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Card-based
- Biometrics
- Others
Global Access Controls Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Access Controls Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
- Healthcare
- Government & Institutions
- Industrial
- Military & Defense
- Others
Global Access Controls Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Access Controls Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Access Controls revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Access Controls revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ASSA ABLOY
- Dormakaba
- Honeywell Security
- Johnson Controls
- Allegion
- Identiv
- Nedap
- Suprema
- Bosch Security
- Gemlato
- Amag Technology
- Axis Communications
- Gunnebo
- NEC Corporation
- Gallagher Group
- SALTO Systems
- Vanderbilt Industries
- ShenZhen Wiegand
- Nordson Electronic
- ZKTeco
- Integrated Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Access Controls Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Access Controls Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Access Controls Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Access Controls Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Access Controls Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Access Controls Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Access Controls Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Access Controls Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Access Controls Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Access Controls Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Access Controls Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Access Controls Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Access Controls Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Access Controls Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
