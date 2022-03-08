News

Aragonite Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Aragonite market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Sand Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aragonite include Calcean, Sangab Azarshahr(SAZCO), Chirag Minerals, Aragonite Source and Astrra Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aragonite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aragonite Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aragonite Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Sand
  • Stone

Global Aragonite Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aragonite Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Additive
  • Pigment

Global Aragonite Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aragonite Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Aragonite revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Aragonite revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Aragonite sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Aragonite sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Calcean
  • Sangab Azarshahr(SAZCO)
  • Chirag Minerals
  • Aragonite Source
  • Astrra Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aragonite Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aragonite Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aragonite Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aragonite Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aragonite Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aragonite Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aragonite Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aragonite Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aragonite Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aragonite Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aragonite Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aragonite Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aragonite Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aragonite Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aragonite Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aragonite Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Aragonite Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Sand
4.1.3 Stone
4.2 By Type – Global Aragonite Revenue & Forecasts

