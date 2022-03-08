Automotive After Market Fuel Additives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Automotive After Market Fuel Additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gasoline Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive After Market Fuel Additives include Afton Chemical Corporation, Chevron Oronite Company, Total, BASF, Lucas Oil Products, Ashland Inc, BG Product, Lubrizol Corporation and Infineum International. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive After Market Fuel Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive After Market Fuel Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Automotive After Market Fuel Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Gasoline
- Diesel
Global Automotive After Market Fuel Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Automotive After Market Fuel Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Car
Global Automotive After Market Fuel Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Automotive After Market Fuel Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive After Market Fuel Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive After Market Fuel Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive After Market Fuel Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Automotive After Market Fuel Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Afton Chemical Corporation
- Chevron Oronite Company
- Total
- BASF
- Lucas Oil Products
- Ashland Inc
- BG Product
- Lubrizol Corporation
- Infineum International
