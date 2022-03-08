Variable Frequencies Drives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) is a type of motor controller that drives an electric motor by varying the frequency and voltage supplied to the electric motor. Other names for a VFD are variable speed drive, adjustable speed drive, adjustable frequency drive, AC drive, Microdrive, and inverter.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Variable Frequencies Drives in global, including the following market information:

Global Variable Frequencies Drives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Variable Frequencies Drives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Variable Frequencies Drives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Variable Frequencies Drives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

AC Drives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Variable Frequencies Drives include ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Danfoss, Rockwell Automation, WEG, Yaskawa Electric, Eaton and General Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Variable Frequencies Drives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Variable Frequencies Drives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Variable Frequencies Drives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

AC Drives

DC Drives

Servo Drives

Global Variable Frequencies Drives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Variable Frequencies Drives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pumps

Fans

Compressors

Conveyors

Others

Global Variable Frequencies Drives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Variable Frequencies Drives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Variable Frequencies Drives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Variable Frequencies Drives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Variable Frequencies Drives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Variable Frequencies Drives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Danfoss

Rockwell Automation

WEG

Yaskawa Electric

Eaton

General Electric

Emerson

Hitachi

Honeywell

Crompton Greaves

Mitsubishi Electric

Fuji Electric

NIDEC

Invertek Drives

Johnson Controls

TMEIC

Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

Belden

Magnetek

NORD Drivesystems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Variable Frequencies Drives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Variable Frequencies Drives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Variable Frequencies Drives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Variable Frequencies Drives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Variable Frequencies Drives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Variable Frequencies Drives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Variable Frequencies Drives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Variable Frequencies Drives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Variable Frequencies Drives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Variable Frequencies Drives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Variable Frequencies Drives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Variable Frequencies Drives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Variable Frequencies Drives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Variable Frequencies Drives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Variable Frequencies Drives Companies

