Water Hose Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Water Hose market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rubber Hose Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Water Hose include Eaton, PARKER, Gates, United Flexible, Kuriyama, Semperflex, Pacific Echo, Kurt Manufacturing and Hose Master, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Water Hose manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Water Hose Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Water Hose Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Rubber Hose
- PVC Hose
- Teflon Hose
- Other Types
Global Water Hose Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Water Hose Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Garden
- Agriculture
- Industry
Global Water Hose Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Water Hose Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Water Hose revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Water Hose revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Water Hose sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Water Hose sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Eaton
- PARKER
- Gates
- United Flexible
- Kuriyama
- Semperflex
- Pacific Echo
- Kurt Manufacturing
- Hose Master
- Kanaflex
- RYCO Hydraulics
- Polyhose
- Salem-Republic Rubber
- NORRES Schlauchtechnik
- Sun-Flow
- Transfer Oil
- UNAFLEX Industrial Products
- Terraflex
- Merlett Tecnoplastic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Water Hose Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Water Hose Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Water Hose Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Water Hose Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Water Hose Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Water Hose Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Water Hose Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Water Hose Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Water Hose Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Water Hose Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Water Hose Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water Hose Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Water Hose Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Hose Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water Hose Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Hose Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Water Hose Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Rubber Hose
4.1.3 PVC Hose
4.1.4 Teflon Hose
4.1.5 Other Types
