Adjustable Speed Drive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Adjustable speed drives, also known as variable speed drives (VSDs) or variable frequency drive (VFD), is a type of motor controller that drives an electric motor by varying the frequency and voltage supplied to the electric motor.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Adjustable Speed Drive in global, including the following market information:

Global Adjustable Speed Drive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Adjustable Speed Drive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Adjustable Speed Drive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Adjustable Speed Drive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

AC Drives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Adjustable Speed Drive include ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Danfoss, Rockwell Automation, WEG, Yaskawa Electric, Eaton and General Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Adjustable Speed Drive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Adjustable Speed Drive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Adjustable Speed Drive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

AC Drives

DC Drives

Servo Drives

Global Adjustable Speed Drive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Adjustable Speed Drive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pumps

Fans

Compressors

Conveyors

Others

Global Adjustable Speed Drive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Adjustable Speed Drive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Adjustable Speed Drive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Adjustable Speed Drive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Adjustable Speed Drive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Adjustable Speed Drive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Danfoss

Rockwell Automation

WEG

Yaskawa Electric

Eaton

General Electric

Emerson

Hitachi

Honeywell

Crompton Greaves

Mitsubishi Electric

Fuji Electric

NIDEC

Invertek Drives

Johnson Controls

TMEIC

Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

Belden

Magnetek

NORD Drivesystems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Adjustable Speed Drive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Adjustable Speed Drive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Adjustable Speed Drive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Adjustable Speed Drive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Adjustable Speed Drive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Adjustable Speed Drive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Adjustable Speed Drive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Adjustable Speed Drive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Adjustable Speed Drive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Adjustable Speed Drive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Adjustable Speed Drive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adjustable Speed Drive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Adjustable Speed Drive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adjustable Speed Drive Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Adjustable Speed Drive Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adjustable Speed Drive Companies

4 Sights by Product

