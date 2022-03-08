Air Hose Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Air Hose market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rubber Hose Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Air Hose include Eaton, PARKER, Gates, United Flexible, Kuriyama, Semperflex, Pacific Echo, Kurt Manufacturing and Hose Master, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Air Hose manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Air Hose Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Air Hose Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rubber Hose

PVC Hose

Global Air Hose Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Air Hose Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Agriculture

Mining

Global Air Hose Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Air Hose Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Air Hose revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Air Hose revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Air Hose sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Air Hose sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eaton

PARKER

Gates

United Flexible

Kuriyama

Semperflex

Pacific Echo

Kurt Manufacturing

Hose Master

Kanaflex

RYCO Hydraulics

Polyhose

Salem-Republic Rubber

NORRES Schlauchtechnik

Sun-Flow

Transfer Oil

UNAFLEX Industrial Products

Terraflex

Merlett Tecnoplastic

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Air Hose Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Air Hose Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Air Hose Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Air Hose Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Air Hose Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Air Hose Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Air Hose Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Air Hose Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Air Hose Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Air Hose Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Air Hose Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Air Hose Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Air Hose Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Hose Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Air Hose Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Hose Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Air Hose Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Rubber Hose

4.1.3 PVC Hose

4.2 By Type – Global Air Hose Revenue & Forecasts

