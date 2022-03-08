Air Hose Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Air Hose market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rubber Hose Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Air Hose include Eaton, PARKER, Gates, United Flexible, Kuriyama, Semperflex, Pacific Echo, Kurt Manufacturing and Hose Master, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Air Hose manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Air Hose Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Air Hose Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Rubber Hose
- PVC Hose
Global Air Hose Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Air Hose Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Construction
- Agriculture
- Mining
Global Air Hose Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Air Hose Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Air Hose revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Air Hose revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Air Hose sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Air Hose sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Eaton
- PARKER
- Gates
- United Flexible
- Kuriyama
- Semperflex
- Pacific Echo
- Kurt Manufacturing
- Hose Master
- Kanaflex
- RYCO Hydraulics
- Polyhose
- Salem-Republic Rubber
- NORRES Schlauchtechnik
- Sun-Flow
- Transfer Oil
- UNAFLEX Industrial Products
- Terraflex
- Merlett Tecnoplastic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Air Hose Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Air Hose Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Air Hose Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Air Hose Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Air Hose Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Air Hose Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Air Hose Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Air Hose Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Air Hose Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Air Hose Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Air Hose Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Air Hose Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Air Hose Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Hose Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Air Hose Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Hose Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Air Hose Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Rubber Hose
4.1.3 PVC Hose
4.2 By Type – Global Air Hose Revenue & Forecasts
