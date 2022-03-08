Eco Paper Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Eco Paper Paper is a type of strong, and durable paper-like product manufactured from calcium carbonate bonded with high-density polyethylene (HDPE).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Eco Paper in global, including the following market information:

Global Eco Paper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Eco Paper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Eco Paper companies in 2021 (%)

The global Eco Paper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

RPD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Eco Paper include TETHIA Group, Shenzhen Stone Paper, Liaoning Shenmei, Panjiang Dragon, Taiwan Lung Meng, Mobile Internet, The Stone Paper, KISC and Shanxi Uni-moom, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Eco Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Eco Paper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Eco Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

RPD

RBD

Other

Global Eco Paper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Eco Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paper Packaging

Labeling Paper

Self-adhesive Paper

Other

Global Eco Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Eco Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Eco Paper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Eco Paper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Eco Paper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Eco Paper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TETHIA Group

Shenzhen Stone Paper

Liaoning Shenmei

Panjiang Dragon

Taiwan Lung Meng

Mobile Internet

The Stone Paper

KISC

Shanxi Uni-moom

TBM

STP

Parax Paper

