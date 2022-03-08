Gallnuts Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

News

Gallnuts Acid is a type of organic acid, founded in gallnuts, sumac, witch hazel, tea leaves, oak bark, and other plants. The chemical formula is C6H2 (OH)3COOH.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gallnuts Acid in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Gallnuts Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Gallnuts Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
  • Global top five Gallnuts Acid companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Gallnuts Acid market was valued at 79 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 129.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Gallnuts Acid include Jiurui Biology, Bei Yuan Chemical, Hunan Linong, Tianxin Biotech, GALLOCHEM, Xiangxi Gaoyuan, Chicheng Biotech, JPN Pharma and Hunan Shineway and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Gallnuts Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Gallnuts Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Gallnuts Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Industrial Grade
  • Pharmaceutical Grade
  • Food Grade
  • Global Gallnuts Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
  • Global Gallnuts Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
  • Antioxidants
  • Biological Activity
  • Medical applications
  • Other

Global Gallnuts Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Gallnuts Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Gallnuts Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Gallnuts Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Gallnuts Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Gallnuts Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Jiurui Biology
  • Bei Yuan Chemical
  • Hunan Linong
  • Tianxin Biotech
  • GALLOCHEM
  • Xiangxi Gaoyuan
  • Chicheng Biotech
  • JPN Pharma
  • Hunan Shineway
  • WENZHOU OUHAI

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gallnuts Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gallnuts Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gallnuts Acid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gallnuts Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gallnuts Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gallnuts Acid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gallnuts Acid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gallnuts Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gallnuts Acid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gallnuts Acid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gallnuts Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gallnuts Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gallnuts Acid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gallnuts Acid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gallnuts Acid Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gallnuts Acid Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Gallnuts Acid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Industrial Grade
4.1.3 Pharmaceutical

