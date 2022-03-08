High Purity Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global High Purity Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Purity Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) include Huber Engineered Materials, Bayer, Sibelco, Redox, CheMarCo, Acuro, Sumitomo and Albemarle, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Purity Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Purity Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Purity Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Industrial Grade
- Food Grade
- Pharmaceutical Grade
Global High Purity Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Purity Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial
- Food
- Pharmaceutical
Global High Purity Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Purity Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies High Purity Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies High Purity Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies High Purity Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies High Purity Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Huber Engineered Materials
- Bayer
- Sibelco
- Redox
- CheMarCo
- Acuro
- Sumitomo
- Albemarle
