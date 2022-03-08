Global Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Antimicrobial Powder Coatings market was valued at 1042.1 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.55% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Powder coatings has gained widespread acceptance in the coatings industry for its performance characteristics which is equal to liquid coatings and the environmental benefits (free of VOCs) of powder make it far superior and user friendly. However there are increasing demands for new product developments and the major driving force for new product developments come from the market requirements combined with environmental compliance. End users are more concern to know about the technological improvements and about the value added products. Marpol is continuously striving to offer value added products to the customers. One of such requirement is Antibacterial powder coatings. End users are more concern about the coatings surface which inhibits the bacterial growth so coatings that repel microorganism are always in demand. Antibacterial powder coatings fulfill these needs.

Antibacterial and anti mould properties are required when powder coatings are used to such applications that coated objects are contacted with number of people and in the fields of foods, medical care and sanitation etc. Antibacterial powder helps to fight against disease and infection; the system also stops the growth of bacteria and fungi.North America dominated the product industry on account of its rising use, particularly in the healthcare as well as food processing and preserving applications. Furthermore, growth of the antimicrobial coating industry is also dependent on consumer goods demand, including tableware, storage bins, and sanitary ware, among others. Rising disposable incomes as well as GDP growth rate are expected to propel consumer goods demand, which in turn will have a positive impact on the market over the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

Diamond Vogel Paints

PPG Industries Inc.

Dow Microbial Control

Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

AkzoNobel NV

By Types:

Polyethylene Powder Coating

Polypropylene Powder Coating

PVC Powder Coating

Polypropylene Powder Coating

Polyphenylene Sulfide Powder Coating

By Applications:

Medical Appliances

Food Processing Industry

Aviation

Railroad

Automotive

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis : The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis : The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends : Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers : Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Polyethylene Powder Coating

1.4.3 Polypropylene Powder Coating

1.4.4 PVC Powder Coating

1.4.5 Polypropylene Powder Coating

1.4.6 Polyphenylene Sulfide Powder Coating

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Medical Appliances

1.5.3 Food Processing Industry

1.5.4 Aviation

1.5.5 Railroad

1.5.6 Automotive

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market

1.8.1 Global Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

