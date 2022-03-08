Refrigerated Semi-trailer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A semi-trailer is a trailer without a front axle. A large proportion of its weight is supported by a tractor unit, a detachable front axle assembly known as a dolly, or the tail of another trailer.

A semi-trailer is normally equipped with landing gear (legs which can be lowered) to support it when it is uncoupled.

Semi-Trailers are more popular for transport than full trailers, which have both front and rear axles. Ease of backing is cited as one of the semi’s chief advantages.

A Refrigerated Semi-trailer refers to those semi-trailers used for refrigerated transportation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Refrigerated Semi-trailer in global, including the following market information:

Global Refrigerated Semi-trailer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Refrigerated Semi-trailer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Refrigerated Semi-trailer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Refrigerated Semi-trailer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Temperature Refrigerated Semi-trailer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Refrigerated Semi-trailer include CIMC, Krone, Schmitz Cargobull, Utility Trailer, Wabash National, Great Dane, Hyundai Translead, Stoughton Trailers and Kogel Trailer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Refrigerated Semi-trailer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Refrigerated Semi-trailer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Refrigerated Semi-trailer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Temperature Refrigerated Semi-trailer

Multi-Temperature Refrigerated Semi-trailer

Global Refrigerated Semi-trailer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Refrigerated Semi-trailer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Meat & Sea Food

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy Products

Vaccine & Medicine

Others

Global Refrigerated Semi-trailer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Refrigerated Semi-trailer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Refrigerated Semi-trailer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Refrigerated Semi-trailer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Refrigerated Semi-trailer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Refrigerated Semi-trailer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CIMC

Krone

Schmitz Cargobull

Utility Trailer

Wabash National

Great Dane

Hyundai Translead

Stoughton Trailers

Kogel Trailer

Chereau

Schwarzm?ller Group

Quinn Vehicles

ROHR Spezialfahrzeuge

Mammut Industrial Group

TheCentro Costruzione FurgonatureContainers

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Refrigerated Semi-trailer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Refrigerated Semi-trailer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Refrigerated Semi-trailer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Refrigerated Semi-trailer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Refrigerated Semi-trailer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Refrigerated Semi-trailer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Refrigerated Semi-trailer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Refrigerated Semi-trailer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Refrigerated Semi-trailer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Refrigerated Semi-trailer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Refrigerated Semi-trailer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Refrigerated Semi-trailer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Refrigerated Semi-trailer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refrigerated Semi-trailer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Refrigerated Semi-trailer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refrigerated Semi-traile

