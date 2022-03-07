Magnetic Drive Coupling Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnetic Drive Coupling in global, including the following market information:

Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Magnetic Drive Coupling companies in 2021 (%)

The global Magnetic Drive Coupling market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Disc-type Coupling Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Magnetic Drive Coupling include ABB, DST, EagleBurgmann, Rexnord, Tridelta, CENTA, Dexter, MagnaDrive and Magnetic Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Magnetic Drive Coupling manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Disc-type Coupling

Synchronous Coupling

Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Petrochemical

Electronic

Others

Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Magnetic Drive Coupling revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Magnetic Drive Coupling revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Magnetic Drive Coupling sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Magnetic Drive Coupling sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

DST

EagleBurgmann

Rexnord

Tridelta

CENTA

Dexter

MagnaDrive

Magnetic Technologies

KTR Corporation

JBJ

Ringfeder Power Transmission

MMC Magnetics

SDP&SI

OEP Couplings

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Magnetic Drive Coupling Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Magnetic Drive Coupling Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Magnetic Drive Coupling Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Magnetic Drive Coupling Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnetic Drive Coupling Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Magnetic Drive Coupling Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnetic Drive Coupling Companies

4 Sights by Product

