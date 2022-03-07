Magnetic Drive Coupling Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Magnetic Drive Coupling
This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnetic Drive Coupling in global, including the following market information:
- Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Magnetic Drive Coupling companies in 2021 (%)
The global Magnetic Drive Coupling market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Disc-type Coupling Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Magnetic Drive Coupling include ABB, DST, EagleBurgmann, Rexnord, Tridelta, CENTA, Dexter, MagnaDrive and Magnetic Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Magnetic Drive Coupling manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Disc-type Coupling
- Synchronous Coupling
Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Petrochemical
- Electronic
- Others
Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Magnetic Drive Coupling revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Magnetic Drive Coupling revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Magnetic Drive Coupling sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Magnetic Drive Coupling sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ABB
- DST
- EagleBurgmann
- Rexnord
- Tridelta
- CENTA
- Dexter
- MagnaDrive
- Magnetic Technologies
- KTR Corporation
- JBJ
- Ringfeder Power Transmission
- MMC Magnetics
- SDP&SI
- OEP Couplings
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Magnetic Drive Coupling Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Magnetic Drive Coupling Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Magnetic Drive Coupling Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Magnetic Drive Coupling Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnetic Drive Coupling Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Magnetic Drive Coupling Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnetic Drive Coupling Companies
4 Sights by Product
