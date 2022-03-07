Resin Anchoring Agent Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Resin Anchoring Agent in global, including the following market information:

Global Resin Anchoring Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Resin Anchoring Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Resin Anchoring Agent companies in 2021 (%)

The global Resin Anchoring Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

21mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Resin Anchoring Agent include MKT FASTENING LLC, Powers Fasteners, HALFEN, Sika, Hilti, Simpson Strong Tie, FIXDEX Fastening, Henkel and ITW, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Resin Anchoring Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Resin Anchoring Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Resin Anchoring Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

21mm

23mm

28mm

32mm

35mm

42mm

70mm

Global Resin Anchoring Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Resin Anchoring Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Architecture

Highway

Bridge

Other

Global Resin Anchoring Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Resin Anchoring Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Resin Anchoring Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Resin Anchoring Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Resin Anchoring Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Resin Anchoring Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

MKT FASTENING LLC

Powers Fasteners

HALFEN

Sika

Hilti

Simpson Strong Tie

FIXDEX Fastening

Henkel

ITW

Fischer

Chemfix Products Ltd

Mungo

RAWLPLUG

XuPu Fasteners

Saidong

