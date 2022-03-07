News

Resin Anchor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Resin Anchor

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore21 hours ago
0 8 3 minutes read

This report contains market size and forecasts of Resin Anchor in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Resin Anchor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Resin Anchor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Resin Anchor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Resin Anchor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

21mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Resin Anchor include MKT FASTENING LLC, Powers Fasteners, HALFEN, Sika, Hilti, Simpson Strong Tie, FIXDEX Fastening, Henkel and ITW, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Resin Anchor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Resin Anchor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Resin Anchor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • 21mm
  • 23mm
  • 28mm
  • 32mm
  • 35mm
  • 42mm
  • 70mm

Global Resin Anchor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Resin Anchor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Architecture
  • Highway
  • Bridge
  • Other

Global Resin Anchor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Resin Anchor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Resin Anchor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Resin Anchor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Resin Anchor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Resin Anchor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • MKT FASTENING LLC
  • Powers Fasteners
  • HALFEN
  • Sika
  • Hilti
  • Simpson Strong Tie
  • FIXDEX Fastening
  • Henkel
  • ITW
  • Fischer
  • Chemfix Products Ltd
  • Mungo
  • RAWLPLUG
  • XuPu Fasteners
  • Saidong

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Resin Anchor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Resin Anchor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Resin Anchor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Resin Anchor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Resin Anchor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Resin Anchor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Resin Anchor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Resin Anchor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Resin Anchor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Resin Anchor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Resin Anchor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Resin Anchor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Resin Anchor Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Resin Anchor Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Resin Anchor Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Resin Anchor Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Resin Anchor Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 21mm
4.1.3 23mm
4.1.4 28mm

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Resin Anchor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global and China Resin Anchor Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Resin Anchor Sales Market Report 2021

Global Resin Anchor Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore21 hours ago
0 8 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Report on Global Deuterium Oxide Market 2022-28 Growth by Leading Companies:Isowater,Heavy Water Board (HWB),deutraMed Inc,Qatran Complex,

January 28, 2022

Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market latest COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis to 2027 with leading players AsureQuality, Dicentra, Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group, Mérieux NutriSciences, Microbac Laboratories

January 12, 2022

Security and Vulnerability Management System Market Growth during 2021-2026, Rise in Demand, Future Analysis – IBM, F-secure, McAfee, AT&T, Tenable, etc

December 13, 2021

Global Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors Market 2021 Business Outlook, SWOT Analysis, Key Business Strategies, Industry Players and Forecast 2026

December 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button