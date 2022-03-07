Temperature Controlled Supply Chain Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Temperature Controlled Supply Chain
This report contains market size and forecasts of Temperature Controlled Supply Chain in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Temperature Controlled Supply Chain Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Temperature Controlled Supply Chain market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Warehouse Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Temperature Controlled Supply Chain include AmeriCold Logistics, Nichirei Logistics Group, Lineage Logistics, OOCL Logistics, Burris Logistics, VersaCold Logistics Services, JWD Group, Swire Group and Preferred Freezer Services, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Temperature Controlled Supply Chain companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Temperature Controlled Supply Chain Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Temperature Controlled Supply Chain Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Warehouse
- Comprehensive
- Delivery
- Platform
- Transport
- E-commerce
- Supply Chain
Global Temperature Controlled Supply Chain Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Temperature Controlled Supply Chain Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food and Beverages
- Healthcare
- Pharmaceutical
- Others
Global Temperature Controlled Supply Chain Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Temperature Controlled Supply Chain Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Temperature Controlled Supply Chain revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Temperature Controlled Supply Chain revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AmeriCold Logistics
- Nichirei Logistics Group
- Lineage Logistics
- OOCL Logistics
- Burris Logistics
- VersaCold Logistics Services
- JWD Group
- Swire Group
- Preferred Freezer Services
- Swift Transportation
- AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
- XPO Logistics
- CWT Limited
- Kloosterboer
- NewCold Cooperatief U.A.
- DHL
- SCG Logistics
- X2 Group
- AIT
- Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
- Best Cold Chain Co.
- A.B. Oxford Cold Storage
- Interstate Cold Storage
- Assa Abloy
- Cloverleaf Cold Storage
- Chase Doors
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Temperature Controlled Supply Chain Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Temperature Controlled Supply Chain Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Temperature Controlled Supply Chain Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Temperature Controlled Supply Chain Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Temperature Controlled Supply Chain Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Temperature Controlled Supply Chain Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Temperature Controlled Supply Chain Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Temperature Controlled Supply Chain Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Temperature Controlled Supply Chain Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Temperature Controlled Supply Chain Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Temperature Controlled Supply Chain Players in Global Market
