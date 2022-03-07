Prepainted Steel Strip Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Prepainted Steel Strip
This report contains market size and forecasts of Prepainted Steel Strip in global, including the following market information:
- Global Prepainted Steel Strip Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Prepainted Steel Strip Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Prepainted Steel Strip companies in 2021 (%)
The global Prepainted Steel Strip market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Prepainted Steel Strip include BlueScope, Kerui Steel, NSSMC, ArcelorMittal, Dongkuk Steel, ThyssenKrupp, Baosteel, Severstal and U.S. Steel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Prepainted Steel Strip manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Prepainted Steel Strip Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Prepainted Steel Strip Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PE
- HDP
- SMP
- PVDF
Global Prepainted Steel Strip Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Prepainted Steel Strip Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Construction
- Home Appliance
- Automotive
Global Prepainted Steel Strip Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Prepainted Steel Strip Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Prepainted Steel Strip revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Prepainted Steel Strip revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Prepainted Steel Strip sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Prepainted Steel Strip sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BlueScope
- Kerui Steel
- NSSMC
- ArcelorMittal
- Dongkuk Steel
- ThyssenKrupp
- Baosteel
- Severstal
- U.S. Steel
- Shandong Guanzhou
- JSW Steel
- NLMK Group
- Dongbu Steel
- Essar Steel
- POSCO
- JFE Steel
- Ansteel
- Wuhan Iron and Steel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Prepainted Steel Strip Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Prepainted Steel Strip Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Prepainted Steel Strip Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Prepainted Steel Strip Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Prepainted Steel Strip Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Prepainted Steel Strip Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Prepainted Steel Strip Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Prepainted Steel Strip Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Prepainted Steel Strip Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Prepainted Steel Strip Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Prepainted Steel Strip Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Prepainted Steel Strip Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Prepainted Steel Strip Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Prepainted Steel Strip Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Prepainted Steel Strip Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Prepainted Steel Strip Companies
4 Sights by Product
