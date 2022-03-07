Global Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology market was valued at 11937.44 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.29% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology is a watertreatment proseccing,the quantity and the type of chemicals that are used for the water treatment varies depending on the quality of the water available and the location. The quality of water depends upon its hardness, total dissolved solids (TDS), pH value, and the alkalinity of the water.

By Market Verdors:

3M

GE Water and Process Technologies

Honeywell International

Solvay

The Dow Chemical

ITT

Buckman Laboratories International

Pentair

BWA Water Additives

Calgon Carbon

Albemarle

Danaher

Flowserve

Best Water Technology

By Types:

Coagulants and Flocculants

Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors

Anti-Foamants and Defoamers

Biocides

Activated Carbon

By Applications:

Municipal

Power

Chemical

Food and Beverage

Pulp and Paper

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Coagulants and Flocculants

1.4.3 Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors

1.4.4 Anti-Foamants and Defoamers

1.4.5 Biocides

1.4.6 Activated Carbon

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Municipal

1.5.3 Power

1.5.4 Chemical

1.5.5 Food and Beverage

1.5.6 Pulp and Paper

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Market

1.8.1 Global Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

