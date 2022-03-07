News

Imaging Spectroscopy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Imaging Spectroscopy

This report contains market size and forecasts of Imaging Spectroscopy in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Imaging Spectroscopy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Imaging Spectroscopy Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Imaging Spectroscopy companies in 2021 (%)

The global Imaging Spectroscopy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Visible/near-Infrared(VNIR) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Imaging Spectroscopy include Headwall Photonics, Resonon, Specim Spectral Imaging, IMEC, Surface Optics, Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S, Corning(NovaSol), ITRES and Telops, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Imaging Spectroscopy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Imaging Spectroscopy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Imaging Spectroscopy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Visible/near-Infrared(VNIR)
  • Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR)
  • Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR)
  • Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR)

Global Imaging Spectroscopy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Imaging Spectroscopy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Defense and Surveillance
  • Environment Testing and Mining
  • Food & Agriculture
  • Life Science and Medical Diagnostics
  • Industrial
  • Lab researches
  • Others

Global Imaging Spectroscopy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Imaging Spectroscopy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Imaging Spectroscopy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Imaging Spectroscopy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Imaging Spectroscopy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Imaging Spectroscopy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Headwall Photonics
  • Resonon
  • Specim Spectral Imaging
  • IMEC
  • Surface Optics
  • Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S
  • Corning(NovaSol)
  • ITRES
  • Telops
  • BaySpec
  • Brimrose
  • Zolix
  • Wayho Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Imaging Spectroscopy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Imaging Spectroscopy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Imaging Spectroscopy Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Imaging Spectroscopy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Imaging Spectroscopy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Imaging Spectroscopy Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Imaging Spectroscopy Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Imaging Spectroscopy Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Imaging Spectroscopy Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Imaging Spectroscopy Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Imaging Spectroscopy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Imaging Spectroscopy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Imaging Spectroscopy Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Imaging Spectroscopy Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Imaging Spectroscopy Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Imaging Spectroscopy Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

