Surgical Mask Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Surgical Mask in global, including the following market information:

Global Surgical Mask Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Surgical Mask Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Surgical Mask companies in 2021 (%)

The global Surgical Mask market was valued at 55 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 69 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Basic Surgical Masks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Surgical Mask include 3M Company, Ansell Healthcare, C.R. Bard, DUKAL Corporation, Halyard Health, Honeywell International, JMS, Johnson & Johnson and Karl Storz, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Surgical Mask manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Surgical Mask Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surgical Mask Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Basic Surgical Masks

Anti-fog Foam Surgical Masks

Fluid/splash Resistant Surgical Masks

Global Surgical Mask Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surgical Mask Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Prevent the Spread of Disease

Dusty Environments

Global Surgical Mask Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surgical Mask Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Surgical Mask revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Surgical Mask revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Surgical Mask sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Surgical Mask sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M Company

Ansell Healthcare

C.R. Bard

DUKAL Corporation

Halyard Health

Honeywell International

JMS

Johnson & Johnson

Karl Storz

Lac-Mac

Medline Industries

Molnlycke Healthcare

Sempermed

Smith & Nephew

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Surgical Mask Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Surgical Mask Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Surgical Mask Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Surgical Mask Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Surgical Mask Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Surgical Mask Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Surgical Mask Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Surgical Mask Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Surgical Mask Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Surgical Mask Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Surgical Mask Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surgical Mask Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Surgical Mask Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surgical Mask Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Surgical Mask Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surgical Mask Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Surgical Mask Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Basic Surgical Masks

