Power Bag Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Power Bag
This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Bag in global, including the following market information:
- Global Power Bag Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Power Bag Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Power Bag companies in 2021 (%)
The global Power Bag market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Office Backpack Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Power Bag include AMPL, Aster Backpack, Barracuda Konzu, BirkSun, Co.Alition, ECEEN, Ghost, Ghostek and MOS Pack, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Power Bag manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Power Bag Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Bag Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Office Backpack
- Travelling Backpack
- Student Backpack
- Other
Global Power Bag Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Bag Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Online Retail
- Other
Global Power Bag Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Bag Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Power Bag revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Power Bag revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Power Bag sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Power Bag sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AMPL
- Aster Backpack
- Barracuda Konzu
- BirkSun
- Co.Alition
- ECEEN
- Ghost
- Ghostek
- MOS Pack
- North Face
- Poros
- Shenzhen Joyelife Technology
- Sosoon
- Targus
- Trakk Shell
- TYLT
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Power Bag Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Power Bag Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Power Bag Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Power Bag Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Power Bag Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Power Bag Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Power Bag Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Power Bag Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Power Bag Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Power Bag Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Power Bag Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Power Bag Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Power Bag Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Bag Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Power Bag Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Bag Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Power Bag Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Office Backpack
4.1.3 Travelling Backpack
4.1.4 Student Backpack
4.1.5 Other
