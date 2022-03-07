HVDC Transmission System Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global HVDC Transmission System market was valued at 772.63 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.33% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

HVDC Transmission System uses direct current for the bulk transmission of electrical power, in contrast with the more common alternating current (AC) systems. For long-distance transmission, HVDC systems may be less expensive and suffer lower electrical losses. For underwater power cables, HVDC avoids the heavy currents required to charge and discharge the cable capacitance each cycle. For shorter distances, the higher cost of DC conversion equipment compared to an AC system may still be justified, due to other benefits of direct current links.The increasing demand for cost-effective solutions for long distance power transmission and integration of VSC technology across grids to enable system security are the major factors that drives the HVDC transmission system market. In Asia Pacific (APAC), China and India are the major contributors to the growth of the HVDC transmission system market due to the growing demand for power in these countries. Some other factors affecting the growth of the market in this region include aging power infrastructure, increase in power consumption pattern, economic uncertainties, and low carbon emission initiatives. High power quality along with reliable and stable power transmission are some of the key requirements in the power industry. This factor is driving the growth of the HVDC transmission market in the APAC region. In China and India, high-power rating projects are more popular as it can supply more power for the huge population. While in Europe, most projects are the low-power rating projects and used for the new energy transmission like the wind energy. Major players operating in the HVDC transmission market are ABB,Siemens,XD Group, NR Electric,GE Grid Solution, NKT, TBEA, etc. These Chinese players are rising faster through technology joint with the foreign players like ABB and Siemens. And the laters are also expanding their market through this method.

By Market Verdors:

ABB

Siemens

XD Group

NR Electric

GE Grid Solution

NKT

TBEA

Xuji Group

Hitachi

Nexans

Toshiba

Mitsubishi Electric

Abengoa

By Types:

High-power Rating Projects

Low power Rating Projects

By Applications:

Overhead Transmission

Underground Transmission

Subsea Transmission

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global HVDC Transmission System Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global HVDC Transmission System Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global HVDC Transmission System Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global HVDC Transmission System Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: HVDC Transmission System Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global HVDC Transmission System Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global HVDC Transmission System (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global HVDC Transmission System Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global HVDC Transmission System Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

