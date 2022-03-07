Pediatric Beds Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pediatric Beds in global, including the following market information:

Global Pediatric Beds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pediatric Beds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Pediatric Beds companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pediatric Beds market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electronic Pediatric Beds Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pediatric Beds include Paramount Bed., CHG Hospital Beds, MESPA Inc., GPC Medical Ltd., AliMed, Carevel Medical Systems Private Limited, UNITED SURGICAL INDUSTRIES, Hospi Care Equipment and HARD Manufacturing Co., Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Pediatric Beds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pediatric Beds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pediatric Beds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electronic Pediatric Beds

Manual Pediatric Beds

Others

Global Pediatric Beds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pediatric Beds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Medical Clinics

Household

Global Pediatric Beds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pediatric Beds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pediatric Beds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pediatric Beds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pediatric Beds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Pediatric Beds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Paramount Bed.

CHG Hospital Beds

MESPA Inc.

GPC Medical Ltd.

AliMed

Carevel Medical Systems Private Limited

UNITED SURGICAL INDUSTRIES

Hospi Care Equipment

HARD Manufacturing Co., Inc

JVI

Medisa

Howard Wright Limited

