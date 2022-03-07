Pediatric Beds Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pediatric Beds
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pediatric Beds in global, including the following market information:
- Global Pediatric Beds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Pediatric Beds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Pediatric Beds companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pediatric Beds market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electronic Pediatric Beds Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pediatric Beds include Paramount Bed., CHG Hospital Beds, MESPA Inc., GPC Medical Ltd., AliMed, Carevel Medical Systems Private Limited, UNITED SURGICAL INDUSTRIES, Hospi Care Equipment and HARD Manufacturing Co., Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Pediatric Beds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pediatric Beds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pediatric Beds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Electronic Pediatric Beds
- Manual Pediatric Beds
- Others
Global Pediatric Beds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pediatric Beds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Medical Clinics
- Household
Global Pediatric Beds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pediatric Beds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pediatric Beds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pediatric Beds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pediatric Beds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Pediatric Beds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Paramount Bed.
- CHG Hospital Beds
- MESPA Inc.
- GPC Medical Ltd.
- AliMed
- Carevel Medical Systems Private Limited
- UNITED SURGICAL INDUSTRIES
- Hospi Care Equipment
- HARD Manufacturing Co., Inc
- JVI
- Medisa
- Howard Wright Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pediatric Beds Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pediatric Beds Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pediatric Beds Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pediatric Beds Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pediatric Beds Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pediatric Beds Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pediatric Beds Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pediatric Beds Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pediatric Beds Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pediatric Beds Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pediatric Beds Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pediatric Beds Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pediatric Beds Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pediatric Beds Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pediatric Beds Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pediatric Beds Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Pediatric Beds Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
