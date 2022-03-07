News

Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Propionate (PMP) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Propionate (PMP)

Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Propionate (PMP) is ideal solvent which has strong solubility for polar and non-polar substance, which can be used for advanced paint, printing ink as well as some other polymers, including amido, methyl ester, ethyl, polyester, cellulose acetate, glycol acid resin, crylic acid resin, epoxy resin and nitrocellulose, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Propionate (PMP) in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Propionate (PMP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Propionate (PMP) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
  • Global top five Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Propionate (PMP) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Propionate (PMP) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Above 99.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Propionate (PMP) include LyondellBasell, BASF, Jiangsu Hualun, Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical, Jiangsu Yida Chemical, SANKYO CHEMICAL, Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemical and Yancheng Super Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Propionate (PMP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Propionate (PMP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Propionate (PMP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Above 99.0%
  • Above 99.5%
  • Others

Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Propionate (PMP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Propionate (PMP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Automotive
  • Electronics
  • Paint & Printing Inks
  • Chemical Industry
  • Others

Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Propionate (PMP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Propionate (PMP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Propionate (PMP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Propionate (PMP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Propionate (PMP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
  • Key companies Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Propionate (PMP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • LyondellBasell
  • BASF
  • Jiangsu Hualun
  • Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical
  • Jiangsu Yida Chemical
  • SANKYO CHEMICAL
  • Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemical
  • Yancheng Super Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Propionate (PMP) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Propionate (PMP) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Propionate (PMP) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Propionate (PMP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Propionate (PMP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Propionate (PMP) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Propionate (PMP) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Propionate (PMP) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Propionate (PMP) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Propionate (PMP) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Propionate (PMP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Propionate (PMP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

