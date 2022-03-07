Ultraviolet Germicidal Lamp Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultraviolet Germicidal Lamp in global, including the following market information:

Global Ultraviolet Germicidal Lamp Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ultraviolet Germicidal Lamp Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Ultraviolet Germicidal Lamp companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ultraviolet Germicidal Lamp market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Instant Start Germicidal Ultraviolet Lamps Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ultraviolet Germicidal Lamp include Halma, Atlantic Ultraviolet, HYDROTEC, Heraeus Holding, Calgon Carbon, Xylem, Philips Lighting, Trojan Technologies and Light Sources and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Ultraviolet Germicidal Lamp manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ultraviolet Germicidal Lamp Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ultraviolet Germicidal Lamp Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Instant Start Germicidal Ultraviolet Lamps

Preheat Germicidal Ultraviolet Lamps

Cold Cathode Germicidal Ultraviolet Lamps

Global Ultraviolet Germicidal Lamp Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ultraviolet Germicidal Lamp Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Beverage Industry

Food Industry

Medical industry

Other

Global Ultraviolet Germicidal Lamp Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ultraviolet Germicidal Lamp Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ultraviolet Germicidal Lamp revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ultraviolet Germicidal Lamp revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ultraviolet Germicidal Lamp sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Ultraviolet Germicidal Lamp sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Halma

Atlantic Ultraviolet

HYDROTEC

Heraeus Holding

Calgon Carbon

Xylem

Philips Lighting

Trojan Technologies

Light Sources

Hanovia

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ultraviolet Germicidal Lamp Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ultraviolet Germicidal Lamp Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ultraviolet Germicidal Lamp Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ultraviolet Germicidal Lamp Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ultraviolet Germicidal Lamp Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ultraviolet Germicidal Lamp Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ultraviolet Germicidal Lamp Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ultraviolet Germicidal Lamp Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ultraviolet Germicidal Lamp Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ultraviolet Germicidal Lamp Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ultraviolet Germicidal Lamp Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ultraviolet Germicidal Lamp Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ultraviolet Germicidal Lamp Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultraviolet Germicidal Lamp Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ultraviolet Germicidal Lamp Companies

