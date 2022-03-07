Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) is a colorless liquid, soluble in water and miscible in most organic solvents, can be used as coalescing reagent of emulsion paint. Due to the excellent solubility and slow speed of evaporating, it is an ideal solvent in the production of slow drying nitrocellulose paint, natural paint or spray paint. This product is also widely used in medical and pesticide production; as cleanser and wiping agent for glass panel in electronic industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) in global, including the following market information:

Global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Above 99.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) include Eastman Chemical, KH Neochem Co., Ltd, LyondellBasell, Shinko Organic Chemical, Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical, Jiangsu Hualun, Jiangsu Yida Chemical, Jiangsu RuiJia Chemical and India Glycols Limited (IGL) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Above 99.0%

Above 98.0%

Others

Global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paints & Coatings

Electric Industry

Medical & Pesticide

Chemical Industry

Others

Global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eastman Chemical

KH Neochem Co., Ltd

LyondellBasell

Shinko Organic Chemical

Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical

Jiangsu Hualun

Jiangsu Yida Chemical

Jiangsu RuiJia Chemical

India Glycols Limited (IGL)

Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

