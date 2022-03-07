Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC)
Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) is a colorless liquid, soluble in water and miscible in most organic solvents, can be used as coalescing reagent of emulsion paint. Due to the excellent solubility and slow speed of evaporating, it is an ideal solvent in the production of slow drying nitrocellulose paint, natural paint or spray paint. This product is also widely used in medical and pesticide production; as cleanser and wiping agent for glass panel in electronic industry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Above 99.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) include Eastman Chemical, KH Neochem Co., Ltd, LyondellBasell, Shinko Organic Chemical, Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical, Jiangsu Hualun, Jiangsu Yida Chemical, Jiangsu RuiJia Chemical and India Glycols Limited (IGL) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Above 99.0%
- Above 98.0%
- Others
Global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Paints & Coatings
- Electric Industry
- Medical & Pesticide
- Chemical Industry
- Others
Global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Eastman Chemical
- KH Neochem Co., Ltd
- LyondellBasell
- Shinko Organic Chemical
- Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical
- Jiangsu Hualun
- Jiangsu Yida Chemical
- Jiangsu RuiJia Chemical
- India Glycols Limited (IGL)
- Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Diethylene Glycol Monoethyl Ether Acetate (DCAC) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
