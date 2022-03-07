N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine (Glyphosate) is a non-selective herbicide, meaning an application will kill most plants. It does this by preventing the plants from making three amino acids (components of proteins and vitamins) that are required for growth. Glyphosate stops a specific enzyme, EPSP synthase. This enzyme is found only in plants and many bacteria. In this report, we only statistics glyphosate bulk drugs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine in global, including the following market information:

Global N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine companies in 2021 (%)

The global N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

IDA Process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine include Monsanto, Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical, Fuhua Tongda Agrochemical, Wynca, Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical, Good Harvest-Weien, Sunvic Chemical, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical and Hubei Sanonda, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

IDA Process

Glycine Process

Global N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Soluble Liquid(SL) Glyphosate Herbicide

Soluble Powders (SP) Glyphosate Herbicide

Soluble Granules (SG) Glyphosate Herbicide

Global N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Monsanto

Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical

Fuhua Tongda Agrochemical

Wynca

Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical

Good Harvest-Weien

Sunvic Chemical

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical

Hubei Sanonda

Rainbow Chemical

Hengyang Roymaster

CAC GROUP

Huaxing Chemical

Jingma Group

Beier Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 N-(phosphonomethyl)glycine Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 N-(phosph

