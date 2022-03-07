Propylene Trimer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Propylene trimer, also known as Nonene, is a branched olefin produced by the oligomerisation of propylene. Nonene is most widely used as a chemical intermediate to produce oxo-alcohols, surfactants, resins, coatings, antioxidants, additives for lubricants, plastics and rubbers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Propylene Trimer in global, including the following market information:

Global Propylene Trimer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Propylene Trimer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Propylene Trimer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Propylene Trimer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98.0% min Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Propylene Trimer include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell, Braskem, TPC Group, PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, PBF Energy, Suncor Energy Inc and Jiangsu Jiafeng Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Propylene Trimer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Propylene Trimer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Propylene Trimer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 98.0% min

Purity 99.5% min

Others

Global Propylene Trimer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Propylene Trimer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Isodecyl Alcohol

Nonylphenol

Neodecanoic Acid

Others

Global Propylene Trimer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Propylene Trimer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Propylene Trimer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Propylene Trimer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Propylene Trimer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Propylene Trimer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Shell

Braskem

TPC Group

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

PBF Energy

Suncor Energy Inc

Jiangsu Jiafeng Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Propylene Trimer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Propylene Trimer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Propylene Trimer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Propylene Trimer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Propylene Trimer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Propylene Trimer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Propylene Trimer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Propylene Trimer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Propylene Trimer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Propylene Trimer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Propylene Trimer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Propylene Trimer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Propylene Trimer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Propylene Trimer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Propylene Trimer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Propylene Trimer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Propylene Trimer Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

