Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP), Bis(2-propylheptyl) benzene-1,2-dicarboxylate or di(propylheptyl) orthophthalate, commonly abbreviated DPHP, is an organic compound with the formula C28H48O4. It is a phthalate and is the diester of phthalic acid and the 10-carbon branched-chain alcohol 2-propylheptanol. This colorless viscous liquid is used for softening PVC plastics and is a general purpose PVC plasticizer.

It is used as a main plasticizer in construction for the manufacture of covers as it provides extraordinary properties for weather resistance. In addition to this application the product is also used for the manufacture of cables as well as for other applications in the automotive industry.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6925063/global-dipropylheptyl-phthalate-forecast-2022-2028-561

This report contains market size and forecasts of Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) in global, including the following market information:

Global Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Above 99.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) include UPC Group, Exxonmobil, BASF, Evonik, LG Chem, Eastman, Perstorp, Sinopec Jinling and DEZA a. s., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Above 99.0%

Above 99.5%

Above 99.7%

Others

Global Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Wire & Cable

Industrial & Building

Automotive

Others

Global Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

UPC Group

Exxonmobil

BASF

Evonik

LG Chem

Eastman

Perstorp

Sinopec Jinling

DEZA a. s.

Kunshan Weifeng Chemical

Mexichem Specialty Compounds

Anhui Xiangfeng

GuangDong Sky Bright Group

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-dipropylheptyl-phthalate-forecast-2022-2028-561-6925063

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Dipropylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

United States Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

United States Dipropylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

United States Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027