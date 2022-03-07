Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bis(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (di-2-ethylhexyl phthalate, diethylhexyl phthalate, DEHP; dioctyl phthalate, DOP) is an organic compound with the formula C6H4(CO2C8H17)2. DEHP is the most common member of the class of phthalates, which are used as plasticizers. It is the diester of phthalic acid and the branched-chain 2-ethylhexanol. This colorless viscous liquid is soluble in oil, but not in water.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6925067/global-bis-phthalate-forecast-2022-2028-898

Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Above 99.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate include BASF, Eastman, SABIC, UPC Group, Bluesail, Nan Ya Plastics, Aekyung Petrochemical, LG Chem and Perstorp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Above 99.0%

Above 99.5%

Others

Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Flooring & Wall Coverings

Film & Sheet

Wire & Cable

Consumer Goods

Others

Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Eastman

SABIC

UPC Group

Bluesail

Nan Ya Plastics

Aekyung Petrochemical

LG Chem

Perstorp

Mitsubishi Chemical

Hongxin Chemical

Anqing Sheng Feng Chemical

Sinopec Jinling

Hanwha Chemical

Guangdong Rongtai

Zhejiang Jianye Chemical

Kaifeng Jiuhong Chemical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-bis-phthalate-forecast-2022-2028-898-6925067

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

High Molecular Weight Phthalate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Non-phthalate based Plasticizer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dipropylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bis(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate (CAS 53306-54-0) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028