Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate
Bis(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (di-2-ethylhexyl phthalate, diethylhexyl phthalate, DEHP; dioctyl phthalate, DOP) is an organic compound with the formula C6H4(CO2C8H17)2. DEHP is the most common member of the class of phthalates, which are used as plasticizers. It is the diester of phthalic acid and the branched-chain 2-ethylhexanol. This colorless viscous liquid is soluble in oil, but not in water.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate in global, including the following market information:
- Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Above 99.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate include BASF, Eastman, SABIC, UPC Group, Bluesail, Nan Ya Plastics, Aekyung Petrochemical, LG Chem and Perstorp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Above 99.0%
- Above 99.5%
- Others
Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Flooring & Wall Coverings
- Film & Sheet
- Wire & Cable
- Consumer Goods
- Others
Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Eastman
- SABIC
- UPC Group
- Bluesail
- Nan Ya Plastics
- Aekyung Petrochemical
- LG Chem
- Perstorp
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Hongxin Chemical
- Anqing Sheng Feng Chemical
- Sinopec Jinling
- Hanwha Chemical
- Guangdong Rongtai
- Zhejiang Jianye Chemical
- Kaifeng Jiuhong Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
High Molecular Weight Phthalate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Non-phthalate based Plasticizer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dipropylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Bis(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate (CAS 53306-54-0) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028