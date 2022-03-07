Metallized Film Power Capacitors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metallized Film Power Capacitors in global, including the following market information:

Global Metallized Film Power Capacitors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metallized Film Power Capacitors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Million Pcs)

Global top five Metallized Film Power Capacitors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metallized Film Power Capacitors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metallized Film Power Capacitors include Vishay, KEMET, TDK, Rubycon, Toshin Kogyo, Nichicon, ELECTRONICON, Panasonic and Shiny Space Enterprise, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metallized Film Power Capacitors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metallized Film Power Capacitors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Pcs)

Global Metallized Film Power Capacitors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitors

Metallized Polyester Film Capacitors

Others

Global Metallized Film Power Capacitors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Pcs)

Global Metallized Film Power Capacitors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Automotive

Power Supplies

Aerospace & Defense

Electronics

Others

Global Metallized Film Power Capacitors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Pcs)

Global Metallized Film Power Capacitors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metallized Film Power Capacitors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metallized Film Power Capacitors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metallized Film Power Capacitors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Million Pcs)

Key companies Metallized Film Power Capacitors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Vishay

KEMET

TDK

Rubycon

Toshin Kogyo

Nichicon

ELECTRONICON

Panasonic

Shiny Space Enterprise

Nippon Chemi-Con

Deki Electronics

Xiamen Faratronic

Cornell Dubilier

NIC Components

Zonkas Electronic

Hua Jung Components

STK Electronics (Pelco Component Technologies)

Suntan Capacitors

Yangzhou Jingdian Electronic

Carli Electronics

Shanghai Jinpei Electronics

Shenzhen Chuangshiding Electronic

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metallized Film Power Capacitors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Metallized Film Power Capacitors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Metallized Film Power Capacitors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Metallized Film Power Capacitors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Metallized Film Power Capacitors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Metallized Film Power Capacitors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metallized Film Power Capacitors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Metallized Film Power Capacitors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Metallized Film Power Capacitors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Metallized Film Power Capacitors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Metallized Film Power Capacitors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metallized Film Power Capacitors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Metallized Film Power Capacitors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metallized Film Power Capacitors Players in Global Market

