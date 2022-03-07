Ultrathin Glass Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ultrathin Glass
Ultrathin glass is a high-end glass, which possesses minimal thickness. It is thinner than a single human hair strand, thus providing advantages over other substrate materials such as plastics, metals, or silicon. It offers superior optical quality, temperature stability, chemical consistency, and mechanical resistance in all applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultrathin Glass in global, including the following market information:
- Global Ultrathin Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Ultrathin Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
- Global top five Ultrathin Glass companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ultrathin Glass market was valued at 13550 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 24310 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 0.1mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ultrathin Glass include Corning, AGC, Schott, NSG, Nippon Electric Glass, CSG Holding, Central Glass, Xinyi Glass and Luoyang Glass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ultrathin Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ultrathin Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Ultrathin Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Below 0.1mm
- 0.1 0.5mm
- 0.5 1.0mm
- 1.0 1.2mm
Global Ultrathin Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Ultrathin Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Biotechnology
- Semiconductor
- Others
Global Ultrathin Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Ultrathin Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ultrathin Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ultrathin Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ultrathin Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
- Key companies Ultrathin Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Corning
- AGC
- Schott
- NSG
- Nippon Electric Glass
- CSG Holding
- Central Glass
- Xinyi Glass
- Luoyang Glass
- Changzhou Almaden
- Air-Craftglass
- Emerge Glass
- Taiwan Glass
- CNBM
- Noval Glass
- Runtai Industry
- Huihua Glass
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ultrathin Glass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ultrathin Glass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ultrathin Glass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ultrathin Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ultrathin Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ultrathin Glass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ultrathin Glass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ultrathin Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ultrathin Glass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ultrathin Glass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ultrathin Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ultrathin Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ultrathin Glass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultrathin Glass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ultrathin Glass Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultrathin Glass Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Ultrathin Glass Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Below 0.1mm
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Ultrathin Glass Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
United States Ultrathin Glass Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
China Ultrathin Glass Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
Global and United States Ultrathin Glass Market Insights, Forecast to 2027