Solar Control Films Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Solar control films are thin laminate films specifically designed for transparent building surfaces such as doors and windows and are majorly employed to prevent transfer of heat and light. Moreover, these films also provide effective barrier to high heat levels, thereby providing protection against glare, hotspots, and uneven temperature variations. In addition, these films have significantly led to reduction of heat occurred due to sun on glass, which in turn reduces the air-conditioning and cooling costs. At the time of winters these films reduce heat loss by reflecting up to 35 percentage of heat back in to the room. Furthermore, the use of solar films has now become a commonplace in urban areas in tropical countries and in other regions that experience warm temperatures.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solar Control Films in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6925115/global-solar-control-films-forecast-2022-2028-370

Global Solar Control Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Solar Control Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Solar Control Films companies in 2021 (%)

The global Solar Control Films market was valued at 793 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1121.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Clear (Non-Reflective) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solar Control Films include Eastman, 3M, Saint Gobain, Madico, Johnson, Hanita, Haverkamp, Sekisui and Garware SunControl, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solar Control Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solar Control Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Solar Control Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Clear (Non-Reflective)

Dyed (Non-Reflective)

Vacuum Coated (Reflective)

Global Solar Control Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Solar Control Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Automobile

Others

Global Solar Control Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Solar Control Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solar Control Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solar Control Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solar Control Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Solar Control Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eastman

3M

Saint Gobain

Madico

Johnson

Hanita

Haverkamp

Sekisui

Garware SunControl

Wintech

Erickson

KDX

Shuangxing(Kewei)

Recon Blinds

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-solar-control-films-forecast-2022-2028-370-6925115

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solar Control Films Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Solar Control Films Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Solar Control Films Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Solar Control Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Solar Control Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Solar Control Films Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solar Control Films Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Solar Control Films Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Solar Control Films Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Solar Control Films Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Solar Control Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solar Control Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Solar Control Films Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Control Films Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solar Control Films Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Control Films Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Solar Control

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

2022-2027 Global and Regional Solar Control Window Films Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Solar Control Films Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027

2022-2027 Global and Regional Solar Control Films Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

2022-2027 Global and Regional Solar Control Window Films Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version