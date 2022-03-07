Dot Peen Marking Machines Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Dot Peen Marking Machines market was valued at 17.14 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.73% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Dot peen marking technology allows manufacturers to automate the direct part marking process, ensuring 100% reliable part traceability. Dot peen marking machines use a pneumatically driven marking pin to stamp (or peen) a series of very small, closely spaced dots to form straight or curved lines. Also called pin marking technology, the dot peen marking method provides fast, accurate marks while exerting minimal force on the part surface. Text, logos, and 2D Data Matrix codes can be marked in any size or orientation. Dot peen marking technology is one of the most versatile marking solutions on the market today. Dot peen marking equipment capabilities range from simple nameplate requirements to completely integrated solutions for marking directly onto fabricated components in-line. First, as for the global Dot Peen Marking Machines industry, the industry concentration rate is highly dispersed. The top 5 manufacturers (Telesis, Gravotech Group, PRYOR, SIC and ?stling Marking Systems) have 50.36% sales revenue market share in 2016. The Telesis which has 15.60% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Dot Peen Marking Machines industry. The manufacturers following Telesis are Gravotech Group and PRYOR, which respectively has 10.86% and 9.54% market share globally. Growth in demand of Dot Peen Marking Machines in China could be strengthened by the weighty rate of the local production of automobiles and household appliances. Europe and North America are also growing in terms of demand due to high product applications in household appliances and construction industry. Advanced economies and increase in spending capacity in the region is boosting the overall growth of Dot Peen Marking Machines market. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are also envisioned to be poised for a lucrative growth owing to their growing construction sector.

By Market Verdors:

Telesis

Gravotech Group

PRYOR

SIC

?stling Marking Systems

Technomark

Durable Technologies

Pannier Corporation

Markator

Nichol Industries

Kwikmark

Jeil Mtech

By Types:

Portable

Benchtop

Integrated

By Applications:

Steel

Metal

Hard Plastic Materials

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

