Fiber Optic Rotary Joints Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Fiber Optic Rotary Joints market was valued at 290.73 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.06% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Fiber optic rotary joint (FORJ) also called fiber optic slip ring. Optic rotary joints FORJ help to transmit optical communication, like electrical slip rings are used to transmit electrical power and signals. FORJ provide a connection for uninterrupted transmission of optical signals across rotating interfaces. It is especially good for high speed data transfer on many applications. The key parameters are Insertion Loss, Insertion Loss Variation and Return Loss.In terms of product types, Fiber Optic Rotary Joints can be mainly divided into single-channel and multi-channel. In 2019, multi-channel will dominate the market, accounting for about 88% of the total market share. In terms of product application, Fiber Optic Rotary Joint is generally used in Military Applications, Medical Equipment, Robotic Systems, Mining and Oil Drilling, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) and other fields. In 2019, Military Applications accounted for the largest proportion, about 35%.

By Market Verdors:

Moog

Schleifring

SPINNER

Cobham

Hangzhou Prosper

Moflon

Jinpat Electronics

Princetel

Hangzhou Grand Technology

Fibernet

Pan-link Technology

SenRing Electronics

Servotecnica

AFL (Fujikura)

Hitachi

Shenzhen Siruida Photoelectric

BGB

AFE

By Types:

Single-Channel

Multi-Channel

By Applications:

Military Applications

Medical Equipment

Robotic Systems

Mining and Oil Drilling

Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs)

