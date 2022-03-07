Industrial Butt Fusion Machine Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Industrial Butt Fusion Machine market was valued at 200.43 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.43% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Industrial Butt Fusion Machines, also known as Butt Fusion Welding Machine, it is an industrial machine for PP, PE, PB and PVDF pipes and fittings for industrial applications with pressure piping systems. Extensively demanded for welding purposes, it works by melting two ends of the plastic or metal and then pressing them onto each other until they get weld.Fusion Group, Rothenberger and RITMO captured the top three revenue share spots in the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market. Fusion Group dominated with 22 percent revenue share, followed by Rothenberger with 15 percent revenue share and RITMO with 10 percent revenue share. Other leading vendors include SAURON, SINWINCO, Georg Fischer, Kennees, Fusion Utilities, Hiweld, Mcelroy, Hy-Ram Engineering, Acuster Bahisa, Wuxi Baoda and Hangzhou Huanzhong.

By Market Verdors:

Fusion Group

Ritmo Group

Rothenberger

SAURON

SINWINCO

Georg Fischer

Kennees

Fusion Provida UK

Hiweld

Mcelroy

Hy-Ram Engineering

Acuster Bahisa

Wuxi Baoda

Hangzhou Huanzhong

By Types:

Automatic Butt Fusion Machine

Manual Butt Fusion Machine

Semi-Automatic Butt Fusion Machine

By Applications:

Oil & Gas

Water Supply

Chemical Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machine Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machine Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machine Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machine Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Industrial Butt Fusion Machine Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machine Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machine (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machine Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machine Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

