Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sludge Dewatering Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Sludge Dewatering Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sludge Dewatering Equipment market was valued at 3972.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4973.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Screw Press Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sludge Dewatering Equipment include Beckart Environmental, Phoenix Process Equipment, Alfa Laval, Atara Equipment, Era Hydro-Biotech Energy, Fournier Industries, Komline-Sanderson Engineering, Kontek Ecology Systems and Flo Trend Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Sludge Dewatering Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Screw Press

Rotator Disc Press

Centrifuges

Belt Filter Press

Other

Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Sludge

Municipal Sludge

Others

Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sludge Dewatering Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sludge Dewatering Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sludge Dewatering Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Sludge Dewatering Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Beckart Environmental

Phoenix Process Equipment

Alfa Laval

Atara Equipment

Era Hydro-Biotech Energy

Fournier Industries

Komline-Sanderson Engineering

Kontek Ecology Systems

Flo Trend Systems

Palmetto Water Solutions

Therma-Flite

Dewaco

Oy Ekotuotanto

AKAR IMPEX

Shosalowe Investment

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sludge Dewatering Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sludge Dewatering Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sludge Dewatering Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sludge Dewatering Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sludge Dewatering Equipment Companies

