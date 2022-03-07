Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Mono propylene glycol (also known as propylene glycol, PG, propan1, 2diol and MPG) is a clear, colourless, and viscous liquid with a characteristic odour. It has the formula C3H8O, is soluble in water, and has hygroscopic properties. MPG is used across a wide range of industries as it has low toxicity, coupled with a freezing point which is depressed upon mixing with water.

There are many uses for mono propylene glycol across many different industries and some chemical manufacturers produce two grades of MPG to meet these varied needs.

The first grade is used in the food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries. MPG is used as a solvent for food colourings and flavourings, and is also a classified humectant food additive (E1520). In the personal care industry it is used as a moisturiser in make-up, shampoo, bubble bath and baby wipes, to name but a few examples. The pharmaceutical industry uses MPG as a solvent in oral, injectable, and topical formulations.

Industrial grade MPG also has a variety of uses but the main application is as an antifreeze and aircraft wing and runway de-icer. This is because the freezing point of MPG lowers upon mixing with water. It is also used in heat transfer liquids such as engine coolants.

It can also be used as a chemical intermediate in the production of high performance unsaturated polyester resins used in paints and varnishes. It is also an excellent solvent that is utilised in printing inks and it is also used in the manufacture of non-ionic detergents which are used in the petroleum, sugar-refining, and paper making industries. It can also be used in the cryonics industry and can be used as an additive in pipe tobacco as it prevents dehydration.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) in global, including the following market information:

Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) include DowDuPont, BASF, Huntsman, ADM, OLEON, Polioles, LyondellBasell, Repsol and INEOS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial

Others

Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DowDuPont

BASF

Huntsman

ADM

OLEON

Polioles

LyondellBasell

Repsol

INEOS

AGC Chemicals

Shell

ADEKA

SKC

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

PCC Rokita

Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical

Tongling Jintai Chemical

CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals

Dongying Hi-tech Spring Chemical

Shandong Depu Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Monopropy

