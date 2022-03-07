Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate is a kind of high boiling point and polyfunctional based binary alcohol ether ester solvent, can be used as the coalescing aid of emulsion paint, it can dissolve a variety of paints, so it is widely used in colorful coating and emulsion coatings.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) in global, including the following market information:

Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Above 99.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) include DowDuPont, Eastman Chemical, KH Neochem Co., Ltd, Jiangsu Hualun, Jiangsu RuiJia Chemical, India Glycols Limited (IGL), SANKYO CHEMICAL, Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals and Yancheng Super Chemical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Above 99.0%

Above 99.5%

Others

Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paints & Coatings

Printing Inks

Surface Cleaning Agent

Chemical Reagent

Others

Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DowDuPont

Eastman Chemical

KH Neochem Co., Ltd

Jiangsu Hualun

Jiangsu RuiJia Chemical

India Glycols Limited (IGL)

SANKYO CHEMICAL

Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals

Yancheng Super Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether Acetate (BGA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ethe

