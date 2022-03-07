News

Home Building Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Home Building Software

This report contains market size and forecasts of Home Building Software in Global, including the following market information:

  • Global Home Building Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Home Building Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Home Building Software include Sage, Aconex, Knowify LLC, BuilderTREND, ClickHome, Bid4Build, BuildSoft Pro, Latista and Viewpoint and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Home Building Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Home Building Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Home Building Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Cloud-based
  • On-premise based

Global Home Building Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Home Building Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Commercial
  • Residential
  • Other

Global Home Building Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Home Building Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Home Building Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Home Building Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Sage
  • Aconex
  • Knowify LLC
  • BuilderTREND
  • ClickHome
  • Bid4Build
  • BuildSoft Pro
  • Latista
  • Viewpoint
  • PlanSwift

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Home Building Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Home Building Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Home Building Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Home Building Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Home Building Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Home Building Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Home Building Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Home Building Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Home Building Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Home Building Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Home Building Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Home Building Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Home Building Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

