N,N-DimethylBenzylamine (BDMA) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

N,N-DimethylBenzylamine or Benzyldimethylamine (BDMA) is a clear, light yellow liquid with an amine-like odor. It is used as a catalyst for the formation of polyurethane foams and epoxy resins, intermediate in the synthesis of agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals and dyes, and is also used in dehydrogenation catalyst, antiseptic, and acid neutralizer, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of N,N-DimethylBenzylamine (BDMA) in global, including the following market information:
- Global N,N-DimethylBenzylamine (BDMA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global N,N-DimethylBenzylamine (BDMA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five N,N-DimethylBenzylamine (BDMA) companies in 2021 (%)
The global N,N-DimethylBenzylamine (BDMA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Above 99.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of N,N-DimethylBenzylamine (BDMA) include LANXESS, Kao Chemical, Huntsman, Eastman, KOEI CHEMICAL, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech, Changzhou Huayang Technology and Yangzhou Dajiang, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the N,N-DimethylBenzylamine (BDMA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global N,N-DimethylBenzylamine (BDMA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global N,N-DimethylBenzylamine (BDMA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Above 99.0%
- Above 98.0%
- Others
Global N,N-DimethylBenzylamine (BDMA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global N,N-DimethylBenzylamine (BDMA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Agriculture
- Pharmaceuticals
- Dyestuffs & Pigments
- Textile Industry
- Chemical Industry
- Others
Global N,N-DimethylBenzylamine (BDMA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global N,N-DimethylBenzylamine (BDMA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies N,N-DimethylBenzylamine (BDMA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies N,N-DimethylBenzylamine (BDMA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies N,N-DimethylBenzylamine (BDMA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies N,N-DimethylBenzylamine (BDMA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- LANXESS
- Kao Chemical
- Huntsman
- Eastman
- KOEI CHEMICAL
- Alkyl Amines Chemicals
- Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech
- Changzhou Huayang Technology
- Yangzhou Dajiang
- Shandong Lecron Fine Chemicals
- Yancheng Westlake Chemicals
- Shijiazhuang Sincere Chemicals
