Ocean freight and Air freight Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ocean freight and Air freight in Global, including the following market information:

Global Ocean freight and Air freight Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ocean freight and Air freight market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ocean Freight Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ocean freight and Air freight include Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS, Nippon Express, Damco, KWE, Hitachi Transport and China Airlines Cargo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Ocean freight and Air freight companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ocean freight and Air freight Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Ocean freight and Air freight Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ocean Freight

Air Freight

Global Ocean freight and Air freight Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Ocean freight and Air freight Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agricultural

Automotive

Beverage

Electronic

Other

Global Ocean freight and Air freight Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Ocean freight and Air freight Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ocean freight and Air freight revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ocean freight and Air freight revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kuehne + Nagel

DHL Group

DB Schenker Logistics

GEODIS

Nippon Express

Damco

KWE

Hitachi Transport

China Airlines Cargo

FedEx Express

UPS Airlines

Cathay Pacific Cargo

Korean Air Caro

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ocean freight and Air freight Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ocean freight and Air freight Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ocean freight and Air freight Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ocean freight and Air freight Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ocean freight and Air freight Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ocean freight and Air freight Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ocean freight and Air freight Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ocean freight and Air freight Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Ocean freight and Air freight Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Ocean freight and Air freight Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ocean freight and Air freight Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ocean freight and Air freight Companies

