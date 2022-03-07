Ocean freight and Air freight Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ocean freight and Air freight
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ocean freight and Air freight in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Ocean freight and Air freight Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ocean freight and Air freight market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ocean Freight Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ocean freight and Air freight include Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS, Nippon Express, Damco, KWE, Hitachi Transport and China Airlines Cargo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Ocean freight and Air freight companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ocean freight and Air freight Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Ocean freight and Air freight Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Ocean Freight
- Air Freight
Global Ocean freight and Air freight Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Ocean freight and Air freight Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Agricultural
- Automotive
- Beverage
- Electronic
- Other
Global Ocean freight and Air freight Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Ocean freight and Air freight Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ocean freight and Air freight revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ocean freight and Air freight revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Kuehne + Nagel
- DHL Group
- DB Schenker Logistics
- GEODIS
- Nippon Express
- Damco
- KWE
- Hitachi Transport
- China Airlines Cargo
- FedEx Express
- UPS Airlines
- Cathay Pacific Cargo
- Korean Air Caro
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ocean freight and Air freight Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ocean freight and Air freight Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ocean freight and Air freight Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ocean freight and Air freight Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ocean freight and Air freight Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ocean freight and Air freight Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ocean freight and Air freight Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ocean freight and Air freight Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Ocean freight and Air freight Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Ocean freight and Air freight Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ocean freight and Air freight Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ocean freight and Air freight Companies
