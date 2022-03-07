News

Sulfonated Asphalt Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sulfonated Asphalt

Sulfonated Asphalt is a kind of multifunctional organic oil drilling mud additive with the functions of plugging, collapse prevention, lubrication, drag reduction and restraining. With the functions of lubrication and drag reduction it can extend the use period for the drill and prevent or solve sticking. Sulfonated gilsonite can form the thin and tough mud cake to enhance the sidewall and control high-temperature water loss.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sulfonated Asphalt in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Sulfonated Asphalt Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Sulfonated Asphalt Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
  • Global top five Sulfonated Asphalt companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sulfonated Asphalt market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Regular Sulphonated Asphalt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sulfonated Asphalt include Chevron Phillips Chemical, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Henan Xinxiang No.7 Chemical, GDFCL, Tianjin Summit Chemical, Minquan Dongxing Mud Material, ZORANOC and Shandong Yanggu Jiangbei Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sulfonated Asphalt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sulfonated Asphalt Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sulfonated Asphalt Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Regular Sulphonated Asphalt
  • Potassium Sulphonated Asphalt

Global Sulfonated Asphalt Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sulfonated Asphalt Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Drilling Fluid Emulsifier
  • Drilling Fluid Lubricant
  • Others

Global Sulfonated Asphalt Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sulfonated Asphalt Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Sulfonated Asphalt revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Sulfonated Asphalt revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Sulfonated Asphalt sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Sulfonated Asphalt sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Chevron Phillips Chemical
  • Schlumberger
  • Halliburton
  • Henan Xinxiang No.7 Chemical
  • GDFCL
  • Tianjin Summit Chemical
  • Minquan Dongxing Mud Material
  • ZORANOC
  • Shandong Yanggu Jiangbei Chemical
  • Taiqian County Hengda Chemical
  • Weifang Navi Trading
  • Hebei Linheng Biology Technology
  • Xinxiang Kolanky

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sulfonated Asphalt Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sulfonated Asphalt Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sulfonated Asphalt Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sulfonated Asphalt Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sulfonated Asphalt Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sulfonated Asphalt Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sulfonated Asphalt Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sulfonated Asphalt Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sulfonated Asphalt Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sulfonated Asphalt Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sulfonated Asphalt Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sulfonated Asphalt Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sulfonated Asphalt Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sulfonated Asphalt Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sulfonated Asphalt Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sulfonated Asphalt Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Sulfonated Asphalt Market Siz

