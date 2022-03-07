Sulfonated Asphalt Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sulfonated Asphalt is a kind of multifunctional organic oil drilling mud additive with the functions of plugging, collapse prevention, lubrication, drag reduction and restraining. With the functions of lubrication and drag reduction it can extend the use period for the drill and prevent or solve sticking. Sulfonated gilsonite can form the thin and tough mud cake to enhance the sidewall and control high-temperature water loss.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sulfonated Asphalt in global, including the following market information:

Global Sulfonated Asphalt Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sulfonated Asphalt Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Sulfonated Asphalt companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sulfonated Asphalt market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Regular Sulphonated Asphalt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sulfonated Asphalt include Chevron Phillips Chemical, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Henan Xinxiang No.7 Chemical, GDFCL, Tianjin Summit Chemical, Minquan Dongxing Mud Material, ZORANOC and Shandong Yanggu Jiangbei Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sulfonated Asphalt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sulfonated Asphalt Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sulfonated Asphalt Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Regular Sulphonated Asphalt

Potassium Sulphonated Asphalt

Global Sulfonated Asphalt Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sulfonated Asphalt Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Drilling Fluid Emulsifier

Drilling Fluid Lubricant

Others

Global Sulfonated Asphalt Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sulfonated Asphalt Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sulfonated Asphalt revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sulfonated Asphalt revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sulfonated Asphalt sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Sulfonated Asphalt sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Henan Xinxiang No.7 Chemical

GDFCL

Tianjin Summit Chemical

Minquan Dongxing Mud Material

ZORANOC

Shandong Yanggu Jiangbei Chemical

Taiqian County Hengda Chemical

Weifang Navi Trading

Hebei Linheng Biology Technology

Xinxiang Kolanky

