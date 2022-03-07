News

Handbike Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Handbike

This report contains market size and forecasts of Handbike in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Handbike Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Handbike Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Handbike companies in 2021 (%)

The global Handbike market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Manual Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Handbike include Sunrise Medical (CA) LLC, Stricker-Handbikes, EPC Wheelchairs, Top End, RGK Wheelchairs, MMS Medical, BATEC MOBILITY S.L. and ICE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Handbike manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Handbike Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Handbike Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Manual
  • Electric
  • Hybrid

Global Handbike Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Handbike Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Wheelchair Hand Bikes
  • Sports Hand Bikes
  • Others

Global Handbike Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Handbike Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Handbike revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Handbike revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Handbike sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Handbike sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Sunrise Medical (CA) LLC
  • Stricker-Handbikes
  • EPC Wheelchairs
  • Top End
  • RGK Wheelchairs
  • MMS Medical
  • BATEC MOBILITY S.L.
  • ICE

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Handbike Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Handbike Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Handbike Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Handbike Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Handbike Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Handbike Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Handbike Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Handbike Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Handbike Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Handbike Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Handbike Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Handbike Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Handbike Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Handbike Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Handbike Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Handbike Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Handbike Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Manual
4.1.3 Electric
4.1.4 Hybrid
4.2 By Type – Global Handbike Revenue & Forecasts

