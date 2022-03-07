Diisoheptyl Phthalate (DINP) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Diisoheptyl phthalate or diisononyl phthalate (DINP) is a phthalate ester primarily used as a general purpose plasticizer. Plasticizers increase the softness and flexibility of polymeric materials. Over 95% of the DINP produced is used to improve the flexibility, pliability and elasticity of a variety of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Diisoheptyl Phthalate (DINP) in global, including the following market information:

Global Diisoheptyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Diisoheptyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Diisoheptyl Phthalate (DINP) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Diisoheptyl Phthalate (DINP) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

DINP (Above 99.5%) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Diisoheptyl Phthalate (DINP) include BASF, Evonik, ExxonMobil, Polynt, Mitsubishi Chemical, UPC Group, Sari Daya Plasindo (SDP), Aekyung Petrochemical and Xiongye Chem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Diisoheptyl Phthalate (DINP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Diisoheptyl Phthalate (DINP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Diisoheptyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

DINP (Above 99.5%)

DINP (99.0%-99.5%)

Global Diisoheptyl Phthalate (DINP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Diisoheptyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Plasticizer for PVC

Plasticizer for other Polymers

Other

Global Diisoheptyl Phthalate (DINP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Diisoheptyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Diisoheptyl Phthalate (DINP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Diisoheptyl Phthalate (DINP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Diisoheptyl Phthalate (DINP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Diisoheptyl Phthalate (DINP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Evonik

ExxonMobil

Polynt

Mitsubishi Chemical

UPC Group

Sari Daya Plasindo (SDP)

Aekyung Petrochemical

Xiongye Chem

Kunshan Hefeng

PNK

AO Chemicals Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Diisoheptyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Diisoheptyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Diisoheptyl Phthalate (DINP) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Diisoheptyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Diisoheptyl Phthalate (DINP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Diisoheptyl Phthalate (DINP) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Diisoheptyl Phthalate (DINP) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Diisoheptyl Phthalate (DINP) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Diisoheptyl Phthalate (DINP) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Diisoheptyl Phthalate (DINP) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Diisoheptyl Phthalate (DINP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Diisoheptyl Phthalate (DINP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Diisoheptyl Phthalate (DINP) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diisoheptyl Phthalate (DINP) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Diisoheptyl Phthalate (DINP) Companies

