Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Diethylhexyl phthalate, DEHP; dioctyl phthalate, DOP) is an organic compound with the formula C6H4(CO2C8H17)2. DEHP is the most common member of the class of phthalates, which are used as plasticizers. It is the diester of phthalic acid and the branched-chain 2-ethylhexanol. This colorless viscous liquid is soluble in oil, but not in water.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
General Grade DEHP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) include BASF, UPC Group, Bluesail, Nan Ya Plastics, Aekyung Petrochemical, Eastman, SABIC, LG Chem and Perstorp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- General Grade DEHP
- Electronic Grade DEHP
- Food and Medical DEHP
Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Medicinal
- Cosmetic Products
- Toys
- Others
Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- UPC Group
- Bluesail
- Nan Ya Plastics
- Aekyung Petrochemical
- Eastman
- SABIC
- LG Chem
- Perstorp
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Hongxin Chemical
- Anqing Sheng Feng Chemical
- Sinopec Jinling
- Hanwha Chemical
- Guangdong Rongtai
- Zhejiang Jianye Chemical
- Kaifeng Jiuhong Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Companies
3.8
