Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Diethylhexyl phthalate, DEHP; dioctyl phthalate, DOP) is an organic compound with the formula C6H4(CO2C8H17)2. DEHP is the most common member of the class of phthalates, which are used as plasticizers. It is the diester of phthalic acid and the branched-chain 2-ethylhexanol. This colorless viscous liquid is soluble in oil, but not in water.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6925068/global-diethylhexyl-phthalate-forecast-2022-2028-161

Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

General Grade DEHP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) include BASF, UPC Group, Bluesail, Nan Ya Plastics, Aekyung Petrochemical, Eastman, SABIC, LG Chem and Perstorp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

General Grade DEHP

Electronic Grade DEHP

Food and Medical DEHP

Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medicinal

Cosmetic Products

Toys

Others

Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

UPC Group

Bluesail

Nan Ya Plastics

Aekyung Petrochemical

Eastman

SABIC

LG Chem

Perstorp

Mitsubishi Chemical

Hongxin Chemical

Anqing Sheng Feng Chemical

Sinopec Jinling

Hanwha Chemical

Guangdong Rongtai

Zhejiang Jianye Chemical

Kaifeng Jiuhong Chemical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-diethylhexyl-phthalate-forecast-2022-2028-161-6925068

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Companies

3.8

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

United States Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

United States Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

Global and United States Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales Market Report 2021