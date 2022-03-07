Solar Cables Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Solar Cables
A solar cable is an interconnection cable, which is utilized in photovoltaic power generation industry for interconnecting solar panels and other electrical components. Easy installation, UV resistance, lifetime reliability, outdoor durability, flexibility, and stripability are some of the properties, which make solar cables ideal for industrial application. These cables are flame retardant and fully recyclable in accordance with environmental regulations.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Solar Cables in global, including the following market information:
- Global Solar Cables Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Solar Cables Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meters)
- Global top five Solar Cables companies in 2021 (%)
The global Solar Cables market was valued at 646.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1083.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Copper Solar Cables Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Solar Cables include Prysmian, Nexans, Lapp Group, Eland Cables, Amphenol Industrial, KBE Elektrotechnik, Leoni, Alfanar and Phoenix Contact, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Solar Cables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Solar Cables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)
Global Solar Cables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Copper Solar Cables
- Aluminum Solar Cables
- Others
Global Solar Cables Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)
Global Solar Cables Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Utilities
Global Solar Cables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)
Global Solar Cables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Solar Cables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Solar Cables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Solar Cables sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meters)
- Key companies Solar Cables sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Prysmian
- Nexans
- Lapp Group
- Eland Cables
- Amphenol Industrial
- KBE Elektrotechnik
- Leoni
- Alfanar
- Phoenix Contact
- AEI Cables
- HELUKABEL
- KEI Industries
- Jainflex Cables
- RR Kabel
- Siechem Technologies
- Finolex
- Hyand Cable
- Top Cable
- Central Plain Cables and Wires
- Yueqing Feeo Electric
- Changzhou Painuo Electronic
- Shanghai Jiukai Wire & Cable
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Solar Cables Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Solar Cables Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Solar Cables Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Solar Cables Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Solar Cables Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Solar Cables Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Solar Cables Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Solar Cables Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Solar Cables Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Solar Cables Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Solar Cables Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solar Cables Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Solar Cables Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Cables Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solar Cables Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Cables Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Solar Cables Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Copper Solar Cables
4.1.3 Aluminum Solar Cables
