Disodium Sulfide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Disodium sulfide or called sodium sulfide is a yellow, solid flake with a sulfurous (rotten egg) smell. It is the name used to refer to the chemical compound Na2S but more commonly its hydrate Na2S.9H2O. Both are colorless water-soluble salts that give strongly alkaline solutions. It is usually obtained by heating sodium sulfate with coal or hydrogen. Sodium sulfide may be used in the making of colors and dyes. It can also be used in the manufacture of other chemicals, metals or in mining (ore processing) and in waste water, soil and process sludge treatment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Disodium Sulfide in global, including the following market information:

Global Disodium Sulfide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Disodium Sulfide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Disodium Sulfide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Disodium Sulfide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Ferric Sodium Sulfide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Disodium Sulfide include Solvay, Tessenderlo Group, PPG Industries, ISSC (IRSS), ICS Industriechemikalien Schwefelnatrium, Sankyo Kasei, Novochrom, Rahul Barium Chemicals and Nafine Chemical Industry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Disodium Sulfide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Disodium Sulfide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Disodium Sulfide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Ferric Sodium Sulfide

Anhydrous Sodium Sulfide

Crystal Sodium Sulfide

Global Disodium Sulfide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Disodium Sulfide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dye Industry

Leather Industry

Metal Smelting Industry

Other

Global Disodium Sulfide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Disodium Sulfide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Disodium Sulfide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Disodium Sulfide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Disodium Sulfide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Disodium Sulfide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Solvay

Tessenderlo Group

PPG Industries

ISSC (IRSS)

ICS Industriechemikalien Schwefelnatrium

Sankyo Kasei

Novochrom

Rahul Barium Chemicals

Nafine Chemical Industry

Shenhong Chemical

Longfu Group

Yabulai Salt Chem

Jiaxin Chemical

HaMi HongShan Chemistry

Guangxin Chemical

Xinji Chemical Group

Shaanxi Fuhua Chemical

Inner Mongolia Lichuan Chemical

Sichuan Meishan Tianhe Chemical

Xinxing Chem

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Disodium Sulfide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Disodium Sulfide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Disodium Sulfide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Disodium Sulfide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Disodium Sulfide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Disodium Sulfide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Disodium Sulfide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Disodium Sulfide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Disodium Sulfide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Disodium Sulfide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Disodium Sulfide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Disodium Sulfide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Disodium Sulfide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disodium Sulfide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Disodium Sulfide Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disodium Sulfide Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Disodium Sulfide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

