Ammonium Fluorosilicate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ammonium Fluorosilicate
Ammonium fluorosilicate (also known as ammonium hexafluorosilicate, ammonium fluosilicate or ammonium silicofluoride) has the formula (NH4)2SiF6. It is a toxic chemical, like all salts of fluorosilicic acid. It is made of white crystals, which have at least three polymorphs and appears in nature as rare minerals cryptohalite or bararite.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ammonium Fluorosilicate in global, including the following market information:
- Global Ammonium Fluorosilicate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Ammonium Fluorosilicate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Ammonium Fluorosilicate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ammonium Fluorosilicate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ammonium Fluorosilicate include Qucheng Chemical, Fairsky Industrial, Stella Chemifa Corporation, Mintchem Group, Wuxi Ruiyuan Chemical, Shangrao Guangfu Pharm-Chem, Quzhou Xuanyi Chemical, KC Industries and Chengjiang Heqi Fluorosilicate, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ammonium Fluorosilicate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ammonium Fluorosilicate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ammonium Fluorosilicate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Type
- Type
Global Ammonium Fluorosilicate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ammonium Fluorosilicate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Glass Etchant
- Disinfectant
- Preservative
- Fusing Agent
- Others
Global Ammonium Fluorosilicate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ammonium Fluorosilicate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ammonium Fluorosilicate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ammonium Fluorosilicate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ammonium Fluorosilicate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Ammonium Fluorosilicate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Qucheng Chemical
- Fairsky Industrial
- Stella Chemifa Corporation
- Mintchem Group
- Wuxi Ruiyuan Chemical
- Shangrao Guangfu Pharm-Chem
- Quzhou Xuanyi Chemical
- KC Industries
- Chengjiang Heqi Fluorosilicate
- Yixing Gaoyang Chemical
- Nantong City Tongshi Reagent
- Shandong Xingfu New Material
- Zhejiang Dongyang Wuning Chemical
- Yushan Fengyuan Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ammonium Fluorosilicate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ammonium Fluorosilicate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ammonium Fluorosilicate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ammonium Fluorosilicate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ammonium Fluorosilicate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ammonium Fluorosilicate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ammonium Fluorosilicate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ammonium Fluorosilicate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ammonium Fluorosilicate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ammonium Fluorosilicate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ammonium Fluorosilicate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ammonium Fluorosilicate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ammonium Fluorosilicate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ammonium Fluorosilicate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ammonium Fluorosilicate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ammonium Fluorosilicate Companies
4 Sights by Product
